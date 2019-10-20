Wedbush Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $34.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

