Wedbush Cuts Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $16.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

UMPQ stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

