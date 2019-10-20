Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 378 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

CB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. 1,486,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,479. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

