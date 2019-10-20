Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Matrix Service worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 168,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

