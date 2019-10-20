Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. 902,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

