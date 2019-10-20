Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. 7,702,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,764. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

