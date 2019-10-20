Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $43.60 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Weibo by 15.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

