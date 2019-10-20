Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRI. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 512,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,298. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 55.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

