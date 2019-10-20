Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,723.67 ($22.52).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 909.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,511.22. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

