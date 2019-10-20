Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

