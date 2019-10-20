West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 6th

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

