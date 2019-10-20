Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Set at $55.00 by Stephens

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a $55.00 price objective by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 1,968,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

