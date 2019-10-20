Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE WES traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,135. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 558,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,877,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,318,000 after acquiring an additional 420,611 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,409,000 after acquiring an additional 188,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

