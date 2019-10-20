Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.33.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $868.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,173.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.