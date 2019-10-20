Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,015 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3,750.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after buying an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

