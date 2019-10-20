Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,362,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,027,608. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.