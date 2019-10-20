Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.22 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

APH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.