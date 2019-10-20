Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

