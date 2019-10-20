Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. 4,853,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average of $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

