Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.86. 408,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $567.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

