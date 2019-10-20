Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after acquiring an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 11,852,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

