Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.33.

GOOG traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.49. 1,225,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,985. The stock has a market cap of $868.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.