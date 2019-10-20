Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.