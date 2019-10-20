Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.10. 2,651,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,865. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

