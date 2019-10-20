Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 100,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.22. 902,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,221. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

