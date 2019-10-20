WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Acquires $442,529.22 in Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 73,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $442,529.22.

Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 534,200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,071,650.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 19,438 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $116,239.24.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 18,120 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $108,538.80.

On Thursday, September 12th, Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 51,481 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $292,926.89.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.95 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

