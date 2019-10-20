William Blair Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $11.56 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $386.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,260,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

