Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $3.10. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 519 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.