Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Wingstop stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after buying an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after buying an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

