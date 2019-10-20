Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given a $75.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. 500,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $80.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 326,602 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

