Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €192.95 ($224.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDI shares. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Wirecard stock traded down €7.50 ($8.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €111.65 ($129.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €178.40 ($207.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.04 and a 200 day moving average of €141.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

