WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.02 and traded as high as $45.66. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 5,143 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 629,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 320,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 247,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 135,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 60,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

