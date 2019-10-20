WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.65

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.65 and traded as low as $21.50. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 6,430 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

