World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $930,319.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock worth $3,288,662 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INT opened at $40.17 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.