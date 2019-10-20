XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xcel Brands, Inc. operates as a brand management company. It is focused on the acquisition, design, and licensing, marketing and retail sales of consumer brands including apparel, footwear, and sporting goods. The Company owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi and Judith Ripka brands. Xcel operates through two segments, Design and Licensing, and Retail Business. The Design and licensing segment licenses its brands to third parties, provide certain design services, and generate royalty and design and service fee revenues through licensing and other agreements with wholesale manufacturers, sourcing and design companies, and retailers. The Retail Business segment operates bricks-and-mortar retail stores; and an e-commerce site under the Isaac Mizrahi Brands. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its position in XCel Brands by 125.0% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

