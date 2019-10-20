XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XPO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $96.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

