Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 166,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,281,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

