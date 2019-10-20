Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 9,452,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,954,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

