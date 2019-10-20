Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Antero Midstream posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. UBS Group downgraded Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

