Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 2,165,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

