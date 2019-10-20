Zacks: Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Caretrust REIT also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,346. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,842,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

