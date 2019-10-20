Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.