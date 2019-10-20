Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 99,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 268,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 31.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

