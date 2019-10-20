Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $31,978.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $183,426.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 16,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,736,000 after buying an additional 1,239,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 271,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.21. 150,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,677. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

