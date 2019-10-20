Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $247,225.00. Also, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $191,812.50. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

REPL stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 30,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,307. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.23.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.