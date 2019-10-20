Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.75). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 867,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,286. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

