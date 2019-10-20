Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 287%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VERONA PHARMA P/S.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

VRNA remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.98.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

