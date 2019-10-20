Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.71. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 312,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 30.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 210.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.