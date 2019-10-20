Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 26.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

OLBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 48,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $357,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 380,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 92,736 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

