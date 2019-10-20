Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.55. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 348.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,644 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,609 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 472,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

